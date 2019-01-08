EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4956967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena

A Marine still in the hospital after being impaled in a freak accident around Christmastime got a much needed boost in the form of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal."Shaq," who is a friend to one of Fernando Dominguez's friends, posted a video wishing him a speedy recovery."Fernando, it's Shaq. Get well soon, brother. Everything will be alright. Drink that water. Start working out. Everything will be fine," the Lakers legend said.According to Dominguez's mother, the message brightened his spirits.The Marine, who suffered his injury on Highway 225 near Scarborough in Pasadena, also underwent on Saturday his sixth surgery since the freak accident."His commanding Officer came to see him and they are calling him 'Miracle Marine.' I like the sound of that. It was 100 percent nothing short of a miracle," his mother said.