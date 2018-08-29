VIRAL VIDEO

Sesame Street pays homage to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with their take on theme song

Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.

FRESNO, California --
For many of us regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, Sesame Street holds a special place in our hearts. Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.

The adorable duo raps about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to Bel-Air. In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.

The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.

Watch the full video below.
RELATED: Sesame Street gets a little bit 'stranger' with "Stranger Things" parody
