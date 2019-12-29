Celebration of life scheduled for next week for Carolee Taylor

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. at Cy-Fair Christian Church on Grant Rd. in Houston.
Family and friends are being asked to honor Taylor with a donation to a Facebook fundraiser set up for her daughter's educational needs. Donations to the Houston Astros Foundation, the J.J. Watt Foundation, or any animal welfare group were also welcomed, according to Taylor's obituary.
Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
Taylor was shot to death on Christmas Eve at her uncle's home by a man authorities believe to be her ex-boyfriend. It was also her birthday.
Friends remember Carolee Taylor
