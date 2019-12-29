Society

Celebration of life scheduled for next week for Carolee Taylor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Services have been set for Carolee Taylor, the Houston mother who was shot to death Tuesday outside a family Christmas gathering.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. at Cy-Fair Christian Church on Grant Rd. in Houston.

Family and friends are being asked to honor Taylor with a donation to a Facebook fundraiser set up for her daughter's educational needs. Donations to the Houston Astros Foundation, the J.J. Watt Foundation, or any animal welfare group were also welcomed, according to Taylor's obituary.

Taylor was shot to death on Christmas Eve at her uncle's home by a man authorities believe to be her ex-boyfriend. It was also her birthday.

"Things seemed good but when they were bad, they were really bad," Carolee Taylor's best friend said of her relationship.



You can read more about Taylor's life in her obituary posted by Cypress Creek Funeral Home.
