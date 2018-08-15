SOCIETY

Service member's emotional surprise for sons at baseball game

Two young brothers hit a personal home run during a Cleveland Indians game when their deployed dad surprised them.

The boys had been playing a ballpark version of "Deal Or No Deal" in between innings but when they picked one particular box to open, they saw the words "I'm home!"

Their dad, United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Tim Lieb, snuck up on his family at the ballpark.

His two sons were emotional as they hugged their father.

They say their dad had promised to be with them during their first-ever baseball game. The family also won $1,000 from the game.
