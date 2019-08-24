Society

Republican senator receiving criticism for calling out bad tipper on Twitter

A Senator is getting both criticism and praise for calling a stranger a jerk on Twitter.

He did that after discovering that the stranger tipped one of his favorite waitresses just 74 cents.

But it wasn't just the name-calling that had some on the side of the skimpy tipper.

Senator Declan O'Scanlon actually published a photo of the $119 bill with the man's full name, signature and last four digits of his debit card.

In the Republican politician's tweet, he called diner Anthony Dierolf a jerk with misplaced obnoxiousness and said Ashley is a great waitress and a wonderful human being.



Though most applauded the lawmaker for standing up for Ashley, others questioned whether it was appropriate or even legal for an elected official to expose someone.

But both O'Scanlon and the customer, Dierolf, are standing by their behavior.

O'Scanlon says the information he posted is something left on countless restaurant tables and even shared a receipt of his own.

As for Dierolf, he told a newspaper he gave Ashley a terrible tip because the service was terrible and slow.

He's now considering taking legal action against O'Scanlon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytippingbig talkerspoliticstwitter
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing transgender woman in west Harris County
Texans travel to Dallas for in-state showdown against Cowboys
18 people sickened by carbon monoxide in NW Harris County
More tropical downpours possible this weekend
This weekend is your last chance to visit the Battleship Texas
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Homeless Houston man on I-10 overwhelmed by phone calls
Show More
Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney+
Bonnie & Clyde in Conroe: Where the doomed duo used to hang out
Former employee accused of killing boss after being fired
Baby in critical condition after crossing border with father
Brawl ends with mom shooting high school student: Constable
More TOP STORIES News