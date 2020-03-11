Society

Woman who lost her dad to cancer becomes surrogate for woman who couldn't conceive after cancer

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A selfless act, from a woman who lost a loved one to cancer, was able to give life to one who survived it.

Ryan Davis and Amber Jordan have become close friends. The two moms love to share stories about their little ones.

"You'll miss it when she's as big as Paisley, I promise, and you can't hold her anymore," Davis said.

But what's different is one mom sharing advice someone wouldn't usually know about another person's baby.

"She liked to party around 2:00 a.m.," Davis recalled.

"She still does," Jordan said.

Ryan Davis knows a lot about Amber Jordan's baby because she gave birth to her a couple weeks ago.



"There was something about her and about her story, and everything we were going through that I had to turn it into something positive," Davis recalled.

The two met a couple years ago when Davis' dad was battling cancer.

"He was goofy," Davis said of her dad. "He was the ultimate dad jokester."

Before he died, Davis heard about Jordan's desire to have a baby. Cancer treatment prevented it from happening.

Jordan froze embryos and waited for a surrogate. It took almost ten years until she found Davis.

"She gave me and my family the greatest gift," Jordan said.

Jordan lives in Louisiana, but traveled to Houston a couple weeks ago when Willow June was born.

"I still think somebody is going to come and say, 'Okay, your dream is over. We're taking the baby away,'" Jordan explained.

"I didn't want to be the girl whose dad just died from cancer," Davis explained. "I wanted to turn that into something more, and something bigger, and helped someone who had been through cancer themselves."

"I'll never be able to repay for what she has done," Jordan said.

Jordan isn't the only one prevented from becoming a mom because of cancer. The pair hopes their story inspires others to look into surrogacy to make dreams come true.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalvincancer deathpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 13 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
Get your COVID-19 questions answered here
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden wins Mississippi & Missouri, ABC projects
ABC13 Evening News for March 10, 2020
Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break
Nursing homes are "ground zero" for COVID-19
Show More
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
Video shows car dealership worker crashing with METRORail
Less rain, more fog on Wednesday
Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
More TOP STORIES News