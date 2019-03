EMBED >More News Videos Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A mural honoring the late Latina music sensation, Selena, was painted in downtown Austin.The creation took Dallas-based artists' Jeremy Biggers and Hatziel Flores about two days to paint, but was erased just hours after it was finished.The manager of the building said the Selena portrait was meant to be a surprise for the SXSW It was removed immediately since the building itself is considered historic and the painters did not have the correct permits.