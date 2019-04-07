Society

SELENA FOREVER: Selena fans get their hands on last collectible cup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena fans got their hands on the third and final limited-edition cup Saturday.

The final cup of the series went on sale at stripes stores. Each sale has become an event for some fans who've waited in lines for the unveilings.

The "Selena Forever" cup features a close-up photo of the star along with the phrase "Selena Forever" and a purple lid.



The first of the designs was released in February and featured the phrase, "Queen of Cumbia," as Selena was affectionately known.

The second cup came out in March and had a "Selena Rose" theme with a bright red lid and signature white roses.

Like with previous releases, customers are limited to two cups. You can get in line as early as 8 a.m., but the cups will go on sale at 10 a.m. at participating stores across Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.

Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create all three designs.

The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes says.

LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA

It may seem a bit extra to set a reminder for the impending sale, but if you want one, it could be worth it, with fans waiting in line for hours in the past.

One fan at Saturday's sale told ABC13 Eyewitness News she even named her daughter after the singer.

"My daughter was two years old when Selena got murdered. And my daughter's name is Selena because of her," said Petra Valdez.

The first limited-edition cup release was in March 2017. Stripes stores may have underestimated the demand because the cups sold out quickly.

RELATED: Stripes stores sell out quick of Selena-themed cups


Then a little over a year later, the chain released two new cups that sold out at locations within minutes.

Fan Angelica Gaitan said at the time, "It's not just a cup. It's Selena's cup. You own it. You cherish it forever. You never use it!"

It appears some fans really take that attitude to heart.

The cups, which are normally $2.99, went for as much as $81 on eBay.

SEE ALSO: Why we STILL love Selena

EMBED More News Videos

Selena's legacy lives on with her fans.



SEE MORE: Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newsselenaconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News