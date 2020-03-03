Why Choose Goodwill? Meet Mallory

In 2020 Goodwill Houston celebrates 75 years of serving the community! Their mission is to change lives through the power of work. Investing in the person, Goodwill educates, trains, and hires individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. They connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow. Find out more about Goodwill's mission.
ABC13 and Goodwill Houston have teamed up to bring you powerful stories that exemplify Goodwill's mission and vision. Watch new videos all year.
You can help your community by supporting Goodwill Houston through your donations and your purchases. You can also check for upcoming events, that you might want to attend. With your help, Goodwill Houston can change and improve lives.