SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission to preschoolers and teachers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
It's never too early to plan for your next vacation, especially if that could include getting into SeaWorld in San Antonio for free.

The park is offering free admission cards to credentialed Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and preschoolers, ages three to five years old.

To take advantage of the deal, you have to register online by May 31.

The registration for free admission is not available at the park.

Preschool cards are for Texas residents only.

The park reopens on Feb. 23.
