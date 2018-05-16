STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Tailored to perfection: Seamstress secrets to know for your wedding dress

As Consumer Expert Chelsey Hernandez explains, choosing the right seamstress for your wedding dress is a big decision. (KTRK)

You may have found the perfect wedding dress, but adding the finishing touches is just as important.

Laura's Couture and Alterations has last minute tips all future brides should know.

They advise you do your homework, look around and read reviews about what people are saying about each seamstress before you decide who's going to alter your wedding dress.

They also warn about cost.

"Alternations have a lot of detailing, so depending on your dress, that's how much we're going to have to work on it," said Laura Patten, owner of Laura's Couture and Alterations.

Laura describes alterations on wedding and bridal gowns like plastic surgery. You have to go part by part, adjusting it to your body shape.

You want to make sure you bring all accessories with you to the first fitting such as your shoes and shapewear.

Behind the scenes, we were able to get a glimpse at each work station that specializes only on one part of the dress like the bust, the hem, and certain details.

"We all have different body types. That's why you have to get it altered so we can make it perfect," said Laura.

With more detailed dresses, Laura says you'll need a time frame of at least two to three months to get your dress altered to your body shape to avoid any mishaps.

"Anywhere you go, make sure you can do a fitting before your wedding so we don't have any little mishaps right before the wedding," she said.

Laura also advises brides ask questions as the seamstress is pinning the dress.

You may want to keep in mind that if you have a complicated bustle, you should bring a bridesmaid with you, or someone designated to help you with your dress on your big day.
