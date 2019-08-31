Sculptor looks for permanent home for Maleah Davis memorial sculpture

Now, Scarpetta is looking for a home for the special statue.
Though the medical examiner lists Maleah Davis' cause of death as homicidal violence, a lot is still unclear about what exactly happened to the 4-year-old girl. One thing that is certain is the lasting impact this tragedy left on Houston.
"It's our duty as parents to help protect our children, and the way she died was just so horrific. Somebody needed to stand up for her," Scarpetta said in an interview with ABC13 in June.
Shirley says something about the tragedy made her feel compelled to sculpt the 4-year-old.
ORIGINAL STORY: Sculptor creates memorial for Maleah Davis
"It's just something that was in my soul. I cried a lot for this story," she said.
Like so many people watching the painful story unfold, Shirley felt a connection to Maleah. When a private donor stepped in to commission the artwork, Scarpetta says everything fell into place to create this memorial.
Since we spoke with Scarpetta in June, she has cast the sculpture in bronze and is looking for a forever home for the piece.
She has reached out to the Children's Museum of Houston and Discovery Green as possible homes.
"In order for her to never be forgotten, for her to be a memorial for others to remind them, let's take care of our future, our babies," Shirley said.
