Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day, so here's how to score some deals from your favorite take-out joint.
Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie
Burger King: You can have it your way with coupons available on their mobile app
Chick-fil-A: Earn free food (and shakes) by using their app
Dairy Queen: Download their app, register an account, and get a free small Blizzard
Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, and get a birthday freebie
Krispy Kreme: The doughnut giant is another company that offers free stuff through their app
McDonald's: Lovin' those freebies? McDonald's has them on their app too
Panera Bread: Join their loyalty program and use your My Panera card for discounts and free treats
Starbucks: Coffee lovers can earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks like free in-store refills and a birthday freebie
Taco Bell: Register an email address to get offers. You can also save on drinks and freezes during Happy Hour
Wendy's: App users can get free chicken fingers for a limited time
Zaxby's: Join Zax Clubs for discounts and deals
