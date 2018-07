Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day, so here's how to score some deals from your favorite take-out joint.Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebieBurger King: You can have it your way with coupons available on their mobile app Chick-fil-A: Earn free food (and shakes) by using their app Dairy Queen: Download their app , register an account, and get a free small BlizzardDunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program , and get a birthday freebieKrispy Kreme: The doughnut giant is another company that offers free stuff through their app McDonald's: Lovin' those freebies? McDonald's has them on their app tooPanera Bread: Join their loyalty program and use your My Panera card for discounts and free treatsStarbucks: Coffee lovers can earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks like free in-store refills and a birthday freebieTaco Bell: Register an email address to get offers. You can also save on drinks and freezes during Happy HourWendy's: App users can get free chicken fingers for a limited timeZaxby's: Join Zax Clubs for discounts and deals