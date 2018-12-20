SURPRISE

School district makes boy honorary bus driver before heart surgery

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Goose Creek ISD surprised a little boy who is having heart surgery in January.

Three-year-old KJ loves school buses. In fact, his mother, Kimberly Ardoin, drives a school bus for Goose Creek ISD.

When the district's transportation department found out the little boy was having open heart surgery, they made him an honorary bus driver for a day.

Transportation Director Rick Walterscheid also led KJ around the building, where he was able to pick up several gifts, including school buses, of course!

After KJ received his employee badge, the district even brought in a Santa to sit with him behind the wheel of a bus.
