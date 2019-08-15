Mattress Mack gives new furniture to school after viral 'Mattress Matt' video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1465736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Try these lunch time hacks to rule school lunches!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area middle school assistant principal, who channeled his inner 'Mattress Mack' in a push to get new furniture for his school, received a back-to-school surprise.Matthew Skiles is an assistant principal at Olle Middle School in Alief, but his colleagues are calling him "Mattress Matt."Skiles put out the video earlier this week because he says his school is in desperate need of updated furniture.The unique back-to-school video circulated around and caught the attention of Jim McIngvale.On Thursday, Mattress Mack met 'Mattress Matt' and surprised him by giving the school new furniture for free, just in time for the new school year.