SOCIETY

TEAM SPIRIT? School forces student to turn GOP logo shirt inside out

EMBED </>More Videos

Spirit week means students can wear a shirt of their favorite team. But what if that team is a political party?

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
Spirit week for school kids often means wearing a shirt of their favorite team. But what if that "team" is a political party?

One student and his mother found out the answer.

The unidentified student's mother is upset at Kirby-Smith Middle School after a staff member at her son's school said he could not wear a t-shirt with a Republican party logo for spirit day.

"It was spirit week at school, and it was nerd day, so he wanted to be a Republican nerd," the mother told WJXT-TV. "Then he was home from school, and he told me, 'Mommy I got in trouble, I was told to turn my shirt inside out.' I asked why and he said, 'Because the dean of my school told me to turn it inside out.'"

The dress code rule states, "Students may not wear any clothing or display any items which are obscene, profane, suggestive or derogatory to others."

This mom says wearing any political party's logo is not derogatory, and the administration agreed the t-shirt was not a violation.

The administration also said there was a miscommunication about the dress code policy for students versus staff.

The school has since called the student's mother to apologize.

The mother says her son will wear the shirt to school again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrepublicansdress codeu.s. & worldpoliticsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Cajun Navy opens distribution center and delivers to Florence victims
Principal loses job after making student take off Trump jersey
GET OUTDOORS: 15 fun things to do this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Pitching at a premium as Sox lead 'Stros, 6-4 in 8th inning
2 children presumed drowned just off Galveston
Houston ISD will not bring back former superintendent
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
TEXANS WIN! Jonathan Joseph's pick-6 beats Buffalo Bills
Jadeveon Clowney's hair-tackle talk of Texans win over Bills
Cold front arrives overnight to send temps down in Houston area
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Show More
Texans and Astros fans party together at NRG Stadium tailgate
New video of police arresting, stunning current NBA player
46 unaccounted for in Florida town after Hurricane Michael
Driver runs after causing fiery crash on North Beltway
Big temperature drop due to arrive in Houston area by Monday morning
More News