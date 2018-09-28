An Army veteran in Indiana was shocked to get a big bill from his children's school.Their free lunch program is over and now they say he owes hundreds of dollars,George White lives off his VA check and food stamps. At the end of every month, he says he has 59 cents in his bank account.His kids qualify for free school lunches, but the program was scaled down over budget cuts.But his children were never turned away in the lunch line. They racked up a bill of nearly $600 and now the school is telling White it's time to pay up."Get rid of this bill. I can't pay it," White says. "I mean, I wish I had the money to pay it, but I don't have the money."The school says all they can do is offer a payment plan.Meanwhile, White says he doesn't even have enough money to buy a loaf of bread.