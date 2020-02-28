Society

School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The major water main break that flooded the East Loop on Thursday left many without water or low water pressure, prompting several schools to close on Friday.

But the incident also created another question: what should parents do with children who have the day off?

Houston ISD, a district with more than 200,000 students, is among the districts on a long list of shutdowns for the day.

"It's kind of hard because everyone that we know, they work, so it is really an inconvenience for us, but due to the water we have to make do," said parent Tonia Nickerson.

If your children are home, you may consider heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Festivities kick off at noon, with the carnival opening at 3 p.m.

The Houston Food Bank is open for volunteer shifts. You can register at houstonfoodbank.org to find a shift.

Have baseball fever?

You won't be able to catch the Astros at Minute Maid Park, but there will be a game happening.

You can check out the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. It's a matchup of SEC vs. Big 12 teams including LSU, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The 9-game tournament runs through Sunday.

Find tickets on the Astros website.

