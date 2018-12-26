SOCIETY

School board to meet regarding ref who told high school wrestler to cut dreads

A meeting will be held Wednesday night in the case of a high school wrestler who was told to cut his dreadlocks.

Eyewitness News
BUENA, New Jersey --
An emergency meeting has been scheduled in New Jersey after a high school referee ordered a wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

The regional board of education in Buena will hold the meeting Wednesday night to discuss what it's calling 'personnel matters'.

The state attorney general's office is also looking into the incident.

New Jersey's athletic association said that the referee involved won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.

Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.

Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.

But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.

The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."


A New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match.



The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student-athletes.

Officials say the same referee was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
