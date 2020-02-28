leap day

Saturday is Leap Day! Here's what you should know about Feb. 29

Saturday is Feb. 29, a.k.a. leap day, a date that appears on our calendars only once every four years.

Leap day is added because it takes the Earth 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to orbit the sun -- almost an extra quarter of a day per year. If you count the quarter of a day up for each year, you get an extra day added every fourth year.

RELATED: How leap years and days work and why we have them

With the extra day comes extra intrigue. According to folk tradition, marriage-minded women could propose to their boyfriends on leap day. And legend has it that in Scotland, any man who refused would be issued a fine.

In Greece, however, leap year is considered unlucky. Marriages in a leap year will end in divorce, according to superstition.

Moms have a one in 1,461 chance of giving birth on leap day, meaning only 0.07% of the population are so-called "leapers."

For some, being a leaper is special, especially for Mary Ann Brown, who started a party for her fellow Feb. 29 babies in 1988. Her hometown, Anthony, Texas, has thrown a party every leap year since and has declared itself "Leap Year Capital of the World."

Every year since, the town has invited leapers from all over the world to celebrate with a Feb. 29 parade!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayleap dayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEAP DAY
How leap years work and why we have them
Twins boys born day apart, one has Leap Day birthday
Houston area "leaplings"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boil water order in Houston to last through rest of the day
Over 200 animals rescued from Katy home
What to do after boil water order lifted
Houston water main break: How big are we talking about?
Warming up this afternoon and through the weekend
You could be paying up to $8 on the HOV lanes soon
Texas driver's license, ID cards are changing
Show More
Residents find stranger dead inside their home in N. Harris Co.
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Corona beer may be suffering due to coronavirus, survey says
Show your western pride for Go Texan Day!
What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?
More TOP STORIES News