saturday extra

Saturday Extra, Dec 14 featuring CITGO!



Saturday Extra

EMBED More News Videos

Saturday Extra - Citgo


"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our December 14 episode we highlighted CITGO to learn about their Distinguished Scholar program!

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthweight lossweightsaturday extrahealth care
SATURDAY EXTRA
Saturday Extra: Innovative Lasers
Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Free tuition offered to Texas students at this university
Here's how high temperatures will get Tuesday
Mattress Mack, Astros star play Santa with toy giveaway
Truck hits I-10 E bridge and keeps going, leaving concrete on road
Show More
Fire rips through Mexican restaurant in NE Houston
Possible mercury detected at more W. Houston businesses
Video shows teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
More TOP STORIES News