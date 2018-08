EMBED >More News Videos Saturday Extra - Texas Mattress Makers, May 26, 2018

Sponsored By



"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In oursegment, Cynthia Cisneros sat with special guest Youval Meicler, owner of Texas Mattress Makers to talk about spring savings you can take advantage of, all through the month of May!