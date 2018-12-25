FRESNO, California --Santa Claus has been spotted!
During an overnight flight, a crew aboard the Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter said they picked up an image on their computer system resembling Santa's sleigh.
The sheriff's office tweeted a picture of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air, tagging NORAD who tracks Santa Claus every year.
The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper that children could call to speak with Santa.
Today, the @FresnoSheriff crew has been flying our helicopter, EAGLE One. During their flight overnight, they picked up an image on their computer system of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air. @NoradSanta #SantaIsComing #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/c2bWZkBwaU— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 24, 2018