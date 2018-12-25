CHRISTMAS EVE

Santa's sleigh spotted by helicopter during overnight flight

It's a bird, it's a plane. Wait, no, it's Santa Claus on his way!

FRESNO, California --
Santa Claus has been spotted!

During an overnight flight, a crew aboard the Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter said they picked up an image on their computer system resembling Santa's sleigh.

The sheriff's office tweeted a picture of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air, tagging NORAD who tracks Santa Claus every year.

The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper that children could call to speak with Santa.
