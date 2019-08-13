Society

Girl Scout creates safe space in school library to honor classmate killed in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is honoring one of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting by creating a "safe space" for other students to unwind and share feelings.

CeCe Rojas was friends with Kimberly Vaughan, who was killed in the shooting when she was just 14 years old.

"The plan is to create a space, kind of like a wind down zone or a safe space for when kids are getting overwhelmed," explained Rojas. "We thought it would be better to do that at the junior high because high school is coming up."

It will be called "Kim's Space" and will be right in the middle of the Santa Fe Junior High School library.

Vaughan was an avid reader who loved libraries.

Rojas and Vaughan met at a Girl Scout camp more than 10 years ago.

"She was a fellow Girl Scout and because of our pledge thing, we're supposed to be a sister to every Girl Scout, so I do very much feel like she was my sister," said Rojas.

"Kim's Space" is part of Rojas' Girl Scout Gold Award project, which is the highest honor available to Girl Scouts.

"If every person in Santa Fe donated a quarter, we would reach our goal," Rojas explained. "We would exceed our goal actually by a lot."

If you'd like to donate, contact Galco Hardware at (409) 925-6323. They're located at 12920 FM-1764 in Santa Fe.

