Santa Fe High School students form 'Hearts United' to help their grieving community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of Santa Fe High School students are teaming up with a local sports team to try and make something positive out of the deadly shooting.

A week after a school shooting left 10 dead, the emotions are still raw for those who lived it.

"It's hard," student Madison McCaskill said. "Day-by-day, we're taking it. All my friends are really helping me."

Soon, it won't just be a few friends giving each other support.

A few Santa Fe seniors are looking to help as many as they can.

"Someone has to change," student Katie Oldham said. "Someone has to do it. Someone has to make a call to action. If I don't do it, who will?"

The call of action is known as "Hearts United," an organization formed by these Santa Fe students which is aimed to help those affected by tragedy.

"No matter what political statuses," student Annabelle O'Day said. "No matter what ethnicity. No matter what type of person you are, you can get behind a movement for love and kindness."

It's an organization getting a kick-start from the Dynamo.

More than five years ago, front office members traveled to Connecticut following the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

The group hosted soccer night in Newtown.

This is why the club created the Santa Fe's organization logo, helped the teens form a nonprofit and are allowing them to speak at Friday's game.

"We never wanted him to come into our school and do those terrible things," O'Day said. "We are taking something out of it. We are taking something positive from it."

The teens are also hosting an event Monday.

It's a place where people can come get food, play games, help the teen's organization financially.

The event will take place Monday, May 28 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joe Tambrella Park next to the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe.

The goal isn't to end Monday. The teens want to form community chapters, and get schools therapy dogs.

Most importantly, they want to spread a message to prevent images like this from happening again.

"If you're hurting," O'Day said. "If you're feeling alone. Tell somebody. If you feel like you need something. Tell somebody. Tell us. We're there with you."
