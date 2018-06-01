SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe graduation balances grief with celebration after shooting

Graduation held at Santa Fe High School weeks after shooting, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
It started like a typical high school graduation for Santa Fe's class of 2018, until the typical ceremony gave way to a heartbreaking tribute to the victims of the mass shooting.

Student leaders had the difficult job of balancing the grief their community is still feeling with the celebration they have for starting the next chapter of their lives.

"The events that transpired on May 18 have deeply effected many of us in this small community," valedictorian Corrigan Garcia said.

"So go make your life count for something worthy. Risk much," principal Rachel Blundell said.

Blundell also tried to help her students put into perspective the trauma they've all endured while also honoring the milestone they've reached.

"Run at such a pace that you show those who have fallen you're not just a high school graduate, you are a Santa Fe Indian," she said.

The victims killed were remembered at every turn. Some students were holding their pictures as they crossed the stage.

The graduates enter their next chapters different people than they were just days ago. But it's clear they continue on with support of their community and with a greater appreciation for how precious life really is.

"I urge you leave this stadium tonight and be brave. Be optimistic. Do this and each and everyone of us can make this world a better place," Garcia said.

Santa Fe HS substitute teacher injured in shooting attends graduation
Flo Rice, who was among the 13 injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting, was among the group of victims and survivors who visited with President Donald Trump on Thursday at Ellington Field.

Graduation signals time for healing and closure in Santa Fe
A sea of green and gold lines the streets as Santa Fe High School graduates mark the closing of a chapter that saw its share of both triumph and tragedy.

