SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --Devin Belloumini was serving his country when he first learned of the school shooting at his alma mater in Santa Fe.
Belloumini's sister Taylor, a junior at Santa Fe High School, was inside during the mass shooting.
"I had no idea if she was OK or not. It was very shocking for me to hear," Belloumini said.
Devin talked to Eyewitness News on Memorial Day. The former Indians basketball player graduated in 2015 and joined the Air Force.
"Memorial Day to me is a day to remember the fallen. Remember all the heroes who have sacrificed pretty much everything for our country. Whether they gave a little or their life, everyone gave something," said Belloumini
As part of the Air Force Honor Guard, he is assigned to jobs at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery.
"We've done plenty of wreath laying ceremonies. We've hosted President Trump out there before, we've hosted presidents of foreign nations out there," Bellouimin recalls.
But his next assignment on June 7 will be a little different. He will lay a wreath in honor and memory of the Santa Fe victims, at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider site.
"I'll just be thinking of all the families that have been affected by this. Our whole community, whole town. How I felt when I got the phone call," said Belloumini.
He will work with a florist to design a special wreath that represents his hometown community.
While he's more than a thousand miles away from home serving his country, he wants his hometown to know they are in his heart.
"I'm here to help them any way I can. My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole community and everyone affected by this. No matter, what we will always have your back," said Bellouimini.
Devin has also started a fundraiser with the hopes of raising enough money so the families of the victims can travel to Washington D.C. for the wreath laying ceremony.