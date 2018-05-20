SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe community in feeling of 'solemn and shock' day after high school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

"Solemn, shocked, we still don't know what to say." is what store owner Gregg Blackburn, feels is the current mood. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
On Saturday, Santa Fe High School students collected the cars left on the school parking Friday morning when they ran for their lives after a shooting.

Ten people were killed and 13 more injured. Two of the injured remain in critical condition.

The parents of 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis issued a statement, saying: "We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events. We are encouraged by the comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy."

Students were overseen by law enforcement as they returned to this high school, as much for privacy as safety.

Behind the counter of the Santa Fe feed store, owner Gregg Blackburn offered his view of the town's mood. "Solemn, shocked, we still don't know what to say."

Congressman Randy Weber predicted Santa Fe will rebound from the second blow it's felt in less than a year. First, there was Harvey, but the killing of students and school personnel is a different kind of tragedy.

"We will once again laugh. It'll be a while but we will get over it," he said.

A resource center has been set up by the Red Cross at a local church for families, and Saturday evening, Texas First Bank is staging a community dinner. No donations are required. "It's a chance to meet your neighbors and share," the invitation read.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and first lady Cecilia Abbott will attend service at Arcadia First Baptist Church on Sunday.

Healing will come, but Blackburn expects it will take a lot of time. "Too many people got hurt at one time. It's going to be a while out here."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyschool shootingcommunitySanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News