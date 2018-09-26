SOCIETY

San Antonio to raise age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21

EMBED </>More Videos

San Antonio raises age to buy tobacco products.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Soon anyone under 21 won't be allowed to buy tobacco products in San Antonio.

Effective Oct. 1, the ordinance Tobacco 21 will increase the age at which you can buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Those products include cigarettes, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, snuff, snus, liquids used in electronic smoking devices and more.

You can see the full list of included products here.

The city says the new rule is aimed at lowering the risk of young people becoming regular smokers. It also hopes to help keep tobacco out of schools and delay the age that teenagers start using tobacco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysmokinglawstexas newsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Firefighters save party after 3-year-old's friends cancel
Mattress Mack and renowned cancer doc headlining fundraiser
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Mom proudly displays beer bong skills in front of husband
More Society
Top Stories
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
You can now use a scary clown to send doughnuts to your friends
Show More
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested for allegedly raping woman
Bill Cosby spent first night alone in prison
Remnants of Kirk could redevelop
Burglary reported at home connected to Rihanna
Cops: Woman let mom decompose 'to see stages of death'
More News