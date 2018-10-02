If you're under 21, you're no longer allowed to buy tobacco products in San Antonio under a new ordinance.Tobacco 21 went into effect Oct.1. It increases the age at which you can buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.Those products include cigarettes, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, snuff, snus, liquids used in electronic smoking devices and more.The city says the new rule is aimed at lowering the risk of young people becoming regular smokers. It also hopes to help keep tobacco out of schools and delay the age that teenagers start using tobacco.