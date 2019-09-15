Society

Salvation Army's urgent plea after water main work causes street closures

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Salvation Army on Galveston Island is asking for your help after a major construction project has left it in need of donations.

The shelter is located at the corner of Avenue G and 51st Street, and also has an attached thrift store to help support its needs.

For the past few months, the shelter says they have had to deal with the street closures all around caused by the water main work.

Salvation Army officials are asking for the public's help in the form of donations to help keep the doors open.

"We have just about come to the end of our resources in terms of operating a thrift store that we aren't able to provide reliable access to for shoppers and donors," the shelter said in a statement.

