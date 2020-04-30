GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks of empty beaches, the sand and Gulf waters along Galveston Island are open to the public again.
Prior to opening, the beaches were only available from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for pedestrians, joggers and surfers.
In a statement, the City of Galveston said, "The City of Galveston's top priority is the health of our residents. We strongly urge our residents to continue taking health precautions and following the CDC, state and health district guidelines regarding COVID-19, including social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10."
The reopening is a first step in Galveston's goal to rebound from the pandemic and "salvage the summer," as coined during the tourist town's state of the city Thursday.
RELATED: Galveston County Judge says mask order is 'unconstitutional'
SEE ALSO: City of Galveston stay home orders impacting businesses
Galveston beaches open up completely
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More