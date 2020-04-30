coronavirus texas

Galveston beaches open up completely

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks of empty beaches, the sand and Gulf waters along Galveston Island are open to the public again.

Prior to opening, the beaches were only available from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for pedestrians, joggers and surfers.

In a statement, the City of Galveston said, "The City of Galveston's top priority is the health of our residents. We strongly urge our residents to continue taking health precautions and following the CDC, state and health district guidelines regarding COVID-19, including social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10."

The reopening is a first step in Galveston's goal to rebound from the pandemic and "salvage the summer," as coined during the tourist town's state of the city Thursday.

RELATED: Galveston County Judge says mask order is 'unconstitutional'
SEE ALSO: City of Galveston stay home orders impacting businesses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonbeachescoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
As Texas reopens, officials warn against letting guard down
Gallery Furniture hosts 2nd mask giveaway at North Freeway store
Restaurants back open but with some changes
Harris County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As Texas reopens, officials warn against letting guard down
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
The hot, steamy weather starts this weekend
Restaurants back open but with some changes
Humble police officer shoots sword-wielding suspect
Strip club turned restaurant closes after midnight reopening
Closures on I-10 east, 610 West Loop planned this weekend
Show More
Researchers determine most effective DIY mask materials
Mother's Day celebrations and local gift ideas during COVID-19
IRS says it issued 120M stimulus checks this month
1 dead in major crash on FM 2920 in Spring
CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees
More TOP STORIES News