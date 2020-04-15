Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies amid COVID-19

BELLA, Italy -- Social distancing does not mean you can't celebrate happy hour, according to neighbors in Italy. Residents in the town of Bella came up with a creative way to enjoy drinks together while in quarantine.

New video shows more than half a dozen people using long sticks to hold their glasses and toast from their balconies on April 13.

RELATED: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

Neighbors can be heard saying, "Saluti!"

Mauro Ricigliano shared video on Facebook of his neighbors joining in on the fun.

"Given the emergency situation, we thought we would feel closer by toasting at a distance," Ricigliano told Storyful.

As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 7.8 million times on Facebook with comments ranging from "quarantine goals" to "this is extreme!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyneighborcoronavirusitalywineshelter in placeu.s. & worldfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Italy dances, sings its way through coronavirus lockdown
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor Turner to provide update on city's COVID-19 efforts
MLS eyes return by mid-June at earliest, source says
COVID-19 antibody tests to start shipping out tomorrow
How Texas is spending $38M of federal emergency money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott expected to announce plans to 'reopen' Texas
IRS launches stimulus check tracker
COVID-19 antibody tests to start shipping out tomorrow
Mayor Turner to provide update on city's COVID-19 efforts
How Texas is spending $38M of federal emergency money
HISD adopts new grading policy for 2019-2020 school year
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Show More
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Everyone online? Here's how to fix your weak WiFi
Texas City bakery helping small businesses stay afloat
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County
MLS eyes return by mid-June at earliest, source says
More TOP STORIES News