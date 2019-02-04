SOCIETY

New Orleans Saints fans throw "Boycott Bowl" instead of watching Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
What do you do if you feel your favorite NFL team unjustly missed their shot at playing in the Super Bowl?

You throw a boycott party.

On Sunday, some New Orleans Saints fan held a bash called the "Boycott Bowl," complete with parties and parades that lasted through the night.

The fans say they refused to watch the big game because they felt their team was robbed when referees missed a call in the NFC Championship Game versus the Rams, who went to the Super Bowl instead.

The backlash to the blown call was swift, with some fans creating a petition calling for a rematch to a Louisiana doctor offering no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials before next season.

Even Saints' head coach Sean Payton said he struggled to recover from the loss, relying heavily on ice cream and watching Netflix three days straight to see him through.

But maybe Saints' fans didn't miss much during this year's Super Bowl, anyway.

The game was widely panned as boring.

Pro football never looked flatter, older and more stuck in the days of the VCR than it did Sunday.

