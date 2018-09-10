Houston sports fans have another place where they can watch their favorite teams in all their glory.Saint Arnold Brewing Company now has a big screen that looks similar to a Jumbotron in its beer garden and restaurant for your viewing pleasure.The craft brewery posted about it on Instagram, saying that the screen is 16' x 8.'Viewings there started over the weekend. If you want to see it for yourself during game days (and nights), you can catch the Houston Astros' series against the Detroit Tigers starting Monday.