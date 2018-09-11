SOCIETY

Saint Arnold's Brewing Company matures and adds new features for craft beer lovers

Saint Arnold's Brewing Company, is Texas oldest craft brewery.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At 24 years old, Saint Arnold's Brewing Company is the state's oldest craft brewery, and its popularity continues to surge.

But just like all of us in our 20s, the brewery is changing.

Saint Arnold's has since become one of the most popular craft beers in the city.

"We brew for ourselves, we brew for everybody," explained owner Brock Wagner.

The brewery has added a beer hall and a big screen that looks similar to a Jumbotron in its beer garden and restaurant for your viewing pleasure.

The screen is 16 feet by 8 feet and will play all Houston sports fans' favorite Astros, Texans and Rockets games.

"Nobody here cares who your mommy or your daddy are, just who you are, what do you bring to the table, and what kind of beer you like," said Wagner.
