SOCIETY

Royal family photos! Prince Charles celebrates 70th birthday with Prince William, Prince Harry and their families

EMBED </>More Videos

The future king of England is celebrating a birthday Wednesday. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo)

LONDON --
Britain's Prince Charles is turning 70 with a family birthday party, and a firm commitment to his environmentalist views.

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year, before a Buckingham Palace party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

RELATED: The royal family tree and the line to the British throne

The prince's Clarence House office released two family portraits to mark the birthday. The photos by Chris Jackson show Charles with his wife Camilla, sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren: 6-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.


The environmentalist prince writes in the latest edition of Country Life magazine, urging people not to take the natural world for granted but to "think ahead to what our grandchildren will want and need."

PHOTOS: Prince William, Duchess Kate and the royal family through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprince charlesroyalsu.s. & worldbirthday
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Mandatory water restrictions begin Wednesday for Galveston
Curse-filled rant aimed at Confederate monument protesters
Dad fights back as village tries to take down kids' treehouse
More Society
Top Stories
Former deputy shot to death, allegedly by his son
I-10 reopens after chase suspect killed in 100 mph crash
Police check vehicle for evidence after Lamar HS student's murder
Guard who accidentally shot girl kept 'missing his target'
Road debris on I-45 damages nearly 20 vehicles
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
American tourist murdered in Mexico and family wants answers
Show More
Bridge demolition means a year of construction traffic
Mandatory water restrictions begin Wednesday for Galveston
Hasbro introduces 'Monopoly for Millennials'
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
More News