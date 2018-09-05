SOCIETY

Meghan Markle makes history as first royal on People's 'Best Dressed' list

This is the first time People magazine has named an actual royal to its 'Best Dressed' list. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

You have to admit it: Meghan Markle's fashion is flawless.

In fact, she's earned the crown as People magazine's "Best Dressed Woman" for 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex beat out Hollywood royalty like Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock to take the title this year.

Here's one other fact: Markle's big win marks the first time the magazine has named a royal or anyone outside of Hollywood to the list.

ADORABLE PHOTOS:Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry's first overseas trip
Meghan and Harry's two-day trip to Dublin was full of adorable moments, including Harry playfully scolding a toddler who played with the duchess' hair.

Meghan Markle shines in Givenchy in first solo outing with the queen
Meghan Markle wears Givenchy dress in her first solo outing with the Queen

Meghan Markle's dress designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy
Applause erupted as Meghan Markle arrived at St. George's Chapel for her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

