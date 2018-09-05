In fact, she's earned the crown as People magazine's "Best Dressed Woman" for 2018.
The Duchess of Sussex beat out Hollywood royalty like Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock to take the title this year.
Here's one other fact: Markle's big win marks the first time the magazine has named a royal or anyone outside of Hollywood to the list.
