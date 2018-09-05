EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3753005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meghan and Harry's two-day trip to Dublin was full of adorable moments, including Harry playfully scolding a toddler who played with the duchess' hair.

You have to admit it: Meghan Markle's fashion is flawless.In fact, she's earned the crown as People magazine's "Best Dressed Woman" for 2018.The Duchess of Sussex beat out Hollywood royalty like Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock to take the title this year.Here's one other fact: Markle's big win marks the first time the magazine has named a royal or anyone outside of Hollywood to the list.