Roughnecks win big in their XFL debut in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A festive atmosphere on Saturday at the XFL opener for the Houston Roughnecks.
With a nice crowd, the Roughnecks blew the LA Wildcats out.
The Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns..
His first a perfect throw to a wide open Cam Phillips who then throws the football in the stands.
Roughnecks won it, going away 37-17
