Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend

The reboot of the XFL begins Saturday with the Houston Roughnecks taking on the Los Angeles Wildcats at TDECU Stadium, which is also the home of the University of Houston Cougars football team.
The game starts at 4 p.m. It will be the first of 10 games on the Roughnecks' regular season schedule.
You'll soon also be able to watch several of the games on ABC13.
The Roughnecks' first ABC game is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 when they take on the Tampa Bay Vipers.
XFL games on ABC's sister networks will also air on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the 2020 season.
See you tomorrow, H-Town 🤘@K1_lewis | #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/OmgdIVRNpE— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 7, 2020
The 10-game schedule for each of the league's eight teams will culminate in a two-week postseason, ending with the XFL Championship, airing on ESPN, Sunday, April 26.
You can still buy tickets to Saturday's game.
WATCH: XFL introduces the Houston Roughnecks
