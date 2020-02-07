Society

Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know we just had the Super Bowl, celebrating the culmination of the NFL's 100th season, but football is already back in Houston!

The reboot of the XFL begins Saturday with the Houston Roughnecks taking on the Los Angeles Wildcats at TDECU Stadium, which is also the home of the University of Houston Cougars football team.

The game starts at 4 p.m. It will be the first of 10 games on the Roughnecks' regular season schedule.

You'll soon also be able to watch several of the games on ABC13.

The Roughnecks' first ABC game is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 when they take on the Tampa Bay Vipers.
XFL games on ABC's sister networks will also air on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the 2020 season.



The 10-game schedule for each of the league's eight teams will culminate in a two-week postseason, ending with the XFL Championship, airing on ESPN, Sunday, April 26.

You can still buy tickets to Saturday's game.

WATCH: XFL introduces the Houston Roughnecks
EMBED More News Videos

The XFL introduced the Houston Roughnecks through a sizzle reel highlighting the city's grit, strength and history.



RELATED:

Houston's XFL team names June Jones as head coach

RELATED: Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name

ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD
Rapper OMB Bloodbath arrested on gang charges while in court
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
Warmer temps as we head into the weekend
Video games to fitness class: Here's a list of FREE things to do
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Show More
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
Underground & flying high: Big changes for Houston freeways
Maleah Davis: Public asked to wear pink, bring bubbles to party
Pliny the Younger IPA goes on sale Friday
HPD to UFC: Meet the HPD officer fighting in weekend event
More TOP STORIES News