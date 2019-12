Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The famed Rothko Chapel in Houston's Montrose neighborhood will reopen to the public in June 2020.ABC13 got a sneak peek on Monday of the ongoing restoration efforts.David Leslie, the chapel's executive director, says the work is part of a $30 million development plan of the Menil Collection.The plan calls for more green space, outreach space and the chapel's restoration."I think for people who have never come before, it's one of those jewels in the city that has a pretty small footprint, but a very big reach," said Leslie. "I would say if you want to get to know Houston, and you want to get to know the diverse dimensions of Houston, the Rothko Chapel just has to be on your list."Allston Marble of Linebeck Construction says it has been a special and unique process breathing life into the building."It's gone well so far," said Marble. "It means a lot to the city. It's important for us to do a good job on it and make sure it goes back to the original vision. It's been a fantastic project. We have football and the rodeo, but we also have a really rich arts culture. I love being able to work on it."