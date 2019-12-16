abc13 plus

Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The famed Rothko Chapel in Houston's Montrose neighborhood will reopen to the public in June 2020.

ABC13 got a sneak peek on Monday of the ongoing restoration efforts.

David Leslie, the chapel's executive director, says the work is part of a $30 million development plan of the Menil Collection.

SEE MORE: This is what Montrose looked like in 1965

The plan calls for more green space, outreach space and the chapel's restoration.

"I think for people who have never come before, it's one of those jewels in the city that has a pretty small footprint, but a very big reach," said Leslie. "I would say if you want to get to know Houston, and you want to get to know the diverse dimensions of Houston, the Rothko Chapel just has to be on your list."

Allston Marble of Linebeck Construction says it has been a special and unique process breathing life into the building.

"It's gone well so far," said Marble. "It means a lot to the city. It's important for us to do a good job on it and make sure it goes back to the original vision. It's been a fantastic project. We have football and the rodeo, but we also have a really rich arts culture. I love being able to work on it."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontroseabc13 plus montroseabc13 plus
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Love Houston history? Step inside this Montrose mansion
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
Cuchara brings an authentic Mexico City taste to Montrose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020
1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana
Dallas Fire Fighters Assoc. to Houston firefighters: 'Join our ranks'
Mom of alleged cop killer and her boyfriend back in custody
Cold front dropping temps about 20 degrees in just 30 minutes
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
How to get your non-profit off the ground in 2020
Show More
UPS resolves nationwide system issues
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
You can now get a 4-year degree at Lone Star College
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm'
More TOP STORIES News