A 23-year-old woman is on a cross-country tour hoping to show the good that still exists.Yanise Ho has been traveling state to state on rollerblades. She has been on this journey for five months and has already rollerbladed through 15 states.Ho says that with all the negativity going on, she wants to "prove that there are good people.""My mission is to show that there are amazing people in the world, every day. I have no plans, just faith and the goodness of people," Ho said.She says her goal is to raise $60,000 to sponsor 130 girls in Kenya and Uganda to go to secondary schools.