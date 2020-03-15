RodeoHouston Steer Auction goes online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many students that were set to participate in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Steer Auction lost a lot of money after Mayor Sylvester Turner shut the rodeo down early amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The steer auction will be conducted online on, Rodeo officials announced.
The online auctions will be held through Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.
These online auctions are for pre-registered buyers who would have otherwise attended these live auctions. But members of the public who want to donate specifically to these junior exhibitors are welcome to contribute here.
"Though public health is paramount, we are heartbroken for the thousands of hardworking junior exhibitors who were unable to participate in the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "These online auctions will allow these exhibitors to receive the support and recognition they deserve."
Many of the students participating had traveled to Houston for the event, had less than a year to prepare and paid for all of the costs on their own.
Tony Bradfield, CEO of Tenenbaum Jewelers said he plans to give all of the money raised at the auction to the exhibitors. They intend to split the money evenly among the students.
There is a list of benefits that one can be eligible for, depending on the level of support and donations.
The final payment is due by May 15.
