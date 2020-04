RodeoHouston extends deadline to get refund for rodeo tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you bought tickets to the rodeo and want your money back, you have until Friday, April 10 to get it done!The original date to request a refund was April 3, but it was extended.The city shut down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to coronavirus concerns earlier this month. That left fans of the last 12 concerts holding tickets they didn't get to use. Now, officials released options for those who purchased tickets ahead of time.Everyone who bought Half-Price Carnival Ticket Packs will have the option to roll their remaining tickets to be used at the 2021 Carnival or get a refund for unused ride and game tickets. Regardless if you choose rollover or refund, everyone must upload their ticket packs to the Rodeo Carnival App.If you purchased full-price carnival tickets and want to request a refund, email info@rcsfun.com or call 602-935-4060. These are the tickets and packs bought on-site at the carnival.The decision to roll-over or refund be made by Friday, April 10.For more information, click here. Ticket holders can request a refund or donate the cost of the tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Season ticket holders can also opt to roll over the balance of this year's ticket cost for next year's purchase.Refunds will be completed by April 30, 2020. Rodeo officials said an email was sent to 2020 ticket buyers to choose an option. If you do not respond by April 10, your balance will automatically rollover to your 2021 Season Ticket purchase.For full details, click here Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane BrownThursday, March 12 - Country - Cody JohnsonFriday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - LizzoSaturday, March 14 - Country - John PardiSunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks BentleyMonday, March 16 - Country - Keith UrbanTuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen StefaniWednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - KhalidThursday, March 19 - Country - Chris StapletonFriday, March 20 - EDM - MarshmelloSaturday, March 21 - Country - Brad PaisleySunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan StubHub is offering a full refund on all tickets for events impacted by coronavirus.If an event is canceled, StubHub says you will be contacted.SeatGeek is also offering fans a refund.The Woodlands rodeo shuttle announced that it will be giving out refunds, after the cancellation of the rodeo. Customers who purchased tickets for the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22 will receive a refund within seven to 10 business days via their original form of payment. For more information people can contact, 281-590-8800.