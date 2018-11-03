Robot helps student battling cancer attend class

A high school student battling cancer is still taking classes in real-time, thanks to a helpful robot.Ari Burris says she never imagined using a machine for day-to-day life. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during the summer months.Burris takes her education very seriously. She can't risk getting sick during her chemo and, she uses her "Ari-Bot" to keep up with class. She says it's been a great tool for her to stay up-to-date in school.These particular robots normally cost more than $2,000, but Beam Robotics is letting the Burris family use it for free.The robot is about 4 feet tall, with a tablet-like screen as a head and rollers on its bottom, which allows it to roam the school under supervision.