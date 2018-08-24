SOCIETY

Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at celebrities that have passed this year

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Robin Leach, the TV host who shared stories "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," has died, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 76.

Leach was best known for his syndicated TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which ran from 1984 to 1995.

Leach's family issued a statement to the Review-Journal confirming his death.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrity deathsobituary
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
All the news you need in 60 seconds
UH opens photo exhibit from photographer impacted by Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
What to expect on SH-288 and 610 South Loop this fall
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
Chief: Police dog left in car for 6 hours died from heat
Show More
Police: Woman 'viciously mauled' to death by dog
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
FREE STUFF FRIDAY: Learn Tai Chai for FREE this weekend
Don't get stuck in traffic by these major construction closures
5 hurricane survival gadgets to help you through a storm
More News