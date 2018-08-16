SOCIETY

Pack the bags, fill up the gas! ABC13 is headed to the Texas Renaissance Festival

ABC13 heads to the Texas Renaissance Festival. (KTRK)

Steve Campion
TODD MISSION, TX (KTRK) --
In the latest Texas Road Trippers segment, ABC13's Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia went to the Texas Renaissance Festival!

It's in Todd Mission, Texas, about 55 miles away from Houston.

"The Renaissance Festival is 42 years old," explained the King. "We are a 60-acre renaissance village that is full of crafts and artisans from all over the world."

Steve and Pooja got the full experience. They dressed in costumes, ate turkey legs and even had a strange snake encounter.

"People like to get away. They like to escape," spokesperson Travis Bryant said. "They love to dress up in costumes."

Tickets are $23.95 online or $30 at the gate. Price of admission is $11.95 for children.

For more info, visit the Texas Renaissance Festival's website.
