River Oaks restaurant rewards Houston teen who fed homeless with steak dinner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While thousands of teens celebrated their graduation with their friends and family, one teen decided she wanted to make a difference.Leanne Carrasco celebrated her graduation by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope.The recent Waltrip High School grad, who has volunteered there many times over the years, brought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.A local restaurant heard of Leanne's generosity and offered her the graduation dinner she never had.hosted her and her family at their posh River Oaks location.Leanne says she hopes to make a career out of giving back and will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.