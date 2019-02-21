SOCIETY

Reveille IX and first female Mascot Corporal throw first pitch

EMBED </>More Videos

The First Lady of Aggieland and the first female Mascot Corporal Mia Miller stated the Aggies' season on the right paw.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
The First Lady of Aggieland Reveille IX and the first female Mascot Corporal Mia Miller threw out the first pitch at Olsen Field on Feb. 15.

It seems they started out the Aggies' season on the right paw because the team not only won that game, but all five games so far.

Reveille IX is an American rough coat collie and if you'd like to know more about her or the previous eight Reveilles, just ask sophomore Mia Miller.

As the Mascot Corporal, it's Miller's job to know everything dating back to the first Reveille from 1931.

RELATED: Gus the dog recovering from severe abuse with help from Texas A&M veterinarians
EMBED More News Videos

Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets



For the past 10 months, the Marine Corps ROTC cadet at A&M has cared for Reveille with her company, E-2.

Previously, only men were allowed in this exclusive company. When she took over as the primary handler of the First Lady of Aggieland, she became the first woman in A&M's history to do so.

Miller's one-year obligation to handle Reveille is almost up. In April, another sophomore will succeed her as Mascot Corporal.

Once she graduates, Miller will join the Marine Corps as an officer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas a&m universitydogbaseballcollege studentCollege Station
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
THE 60: College basketball star hurt after Nike shoe falls apart
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Woman on a mission for ranch interrupts Sen. Gillibrand event
Kim or Trump? Vietnam barber offers leaders' hairdos for free
More Society
Top Stories
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chasing involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Clouds and rain return to Houston Thursday
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Police: 4-year-old dies after being impaled by glass
Abducted 12-year-old girl calls 911 from back of stolen SUV
The 60: Nike vows to investigate after Duke star's shoe breaks
Show More
The Woodlands HS teacher charged with sex assault of a child
Video surfaces of case involving HPD raid officer under fire
Duke star player injured after Nike shoe falls apart in team's loss
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, during fist fight in SW Houston
More News