EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4207451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets

The First Lady of Aggieland Reveille IX and the first female Mascot Corporal Mia Miller threw out the first pitch at Olsen Field on Feb. 15.It seems they started out the Aggies' season on the right paw because the team not only won that game, but all five games so far.Reveille IX is an American rough coat collie and if you'd like to know more about her or the previous eight Reveilles, just ask sophomore Mia Miller.As the Mascot Corporal, it's Miller's job to know everything dating back to the first Reveille from 1931.For the past 10 months, the Marine Corps ROTC cadet at A&M has cared for Reveille with her company, E-2.Previously, only men were allowed in this exclusive company. When she took over as the primary handler of the First Lady of Aggieland, she became the first woman in A&M's history to do so.Miller's one-year obligation to handle Reveille is almost up. In April, another sophomore will succeed her as Mascot Corporal.Once she graduates, Miller will join the Marine Corps as an officer.