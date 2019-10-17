Retired principal opens up a 'funky' gift store in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- The Funky Monkey in downtown Friendswood is far from what you'd expect, tucked away in a shopping center off South Friendswood Dr.What once was a consignment shop, has since been revamped throughout the last eight years by retired school principal, Elita Caldwell."We really are trying to be a reasonable gift store with products under 50 dollars," said Caldwell. "With personalization, we have things as low as 10[dollars], all the way up to 50 [dollars] or 60 [dollars]. "The store is organized to fit everyone's taste, from pet lovers to seasonal decor. Even baking dishes that are great for housewarmings and Christmas gifts."We call this the classy Spencer's section," said Caldwell. "We take a little flack for taking things on the edge."At the Funky Monkey, they allow you to customize etching, right down to the font on any of the gifts you see on the back wall.Shopper Jennifer Graff has been a fan of the Funky Monkey for years."I have four daughters and we can always find something in any section," said Graff.